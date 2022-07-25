Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went down by -7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.38. The company’s stock price has collected 14.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.82. CGC currently public float of 251.80M and currently shorts hold a 21.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 8.22M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went up by 14.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly performance of -55.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.24% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -67.22% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at -34.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.23%, as shares sank -28.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -70.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Hong Judy Eun Joo, who sale 1,021 shares at the price of $4.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hong Judy Eun Joo now owns 5,100 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $5,085 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Thomas Carlton, the Chief Accounting Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 281 shares at $4.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Stewart Thomas Carlton is holding 18,188 shares at $1,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-111.20 for the present operating margin

-25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -58.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.