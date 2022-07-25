Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s stock price has collected 12.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.84, which is $5.26 above the current price. AXTA currently public float of 220.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.42M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 12.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.07% and a quarterly performance of 3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.79% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AXTA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.48. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $24.64 back on Mar 04. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 20,320 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $49,280 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Troy D., the SVP, Global Refinish of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 24,000 shares at $31.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Weaver Troy D. is holding 27,337 shares at $755,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+29.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +5.98. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.