We Analyzed the Future Direction of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), Here is What We Found

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE :WRB) Right Now?

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRB is at 0.74.

WRB currently public float of 201.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRB was 1.55M shares.

WRB’s Market Performance

WRB stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly performance of -8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for W. R. Berkley Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.03% for WRB stocks with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $106 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRB reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for WRB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to WRB, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

WRB Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.31. In addition, W. R. Berkley Corporation saw 18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRB starting from BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $80.31 back on Dec 23. After this action, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD now owns 802,659 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation, valued at $2,007,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W. R. Berkley Corporation stands at +10.81. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.