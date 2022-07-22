We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phreesia Inc. (PHR), Here is What We Found

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went up by 7.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is $5.71 above the current price. PHR currently public float of 50.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 763.18K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went up by 12.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.89% and a quarterly performance of -7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Phreesia Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of -31.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $45 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PHR Trading at 22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.64. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Munson Gillian, who sale 2,605 shares at the price of $25.59 back on Jul 11. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 21,550 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $66,656 using the latest closing price.

Davidoff Michael J., the SVP, Payer Business of Phreesia Inc., sale 5,046 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Davidoff Michael J. is holding 110,509 shares at $126,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.33 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -55.41. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -31.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.