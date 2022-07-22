We Analyzed the Future Direction of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), Here is What We Found

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/22 that Companies Size Up Their Losses on Russian Operations

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FR is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.58, which is $13.14 above the current price. FR currently public float of 131.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FR was 1.02M shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of -25.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for FR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $64 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FR, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

FR Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.02. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw -26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from YAP JOHANNSON L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $64.12 back on Dec 17. After this action, YAP JOHANNSON L now owns 205,782 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $641,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.67 for the present operating margin

+44.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +56.83. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.00 for asset returns.