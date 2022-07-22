Wall Street Pummels Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) After Recent Earnings Report

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) went down by -15.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE :IIIN) Right Now?

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIIN is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Insteel Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $21.04 above the current price. IIIN currently public float of 18.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIIN was 132.33K shares.

IIIN’s Market Performance

IIIN stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.80% and a quarterly performance of -14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Insteel Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for IIIN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIIN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for IIIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IIIN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $19 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to IIIN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

IIIN Trading at -10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIIN fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.64. In addition, Insteel Industries Inc. saw -13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIIN starting from Jafroodi Scot R, who sale 750 shares at the price of $43.64 back on Jun 07. After this action, Jafroodi Scot R now owns 37,046 shares of Insteel Industries Inc., valued at $32,730 using the latest closing price.

Jafroodi Scot R, the VP and Chief Acct. Officer of Insteel Industries Inc., sale 500 shares at $43.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Jafroodi Scot R is holding 37,796 shares at $21,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insteel Industries Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.42. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.