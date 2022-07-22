Wall Street Pummels Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) After Recent Earnings Report

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s stock price has collected 13.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $3.04 above the current price. HLIT currently public float of 101.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 629.09K shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went up by 13.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.49% and a quarterly performance of 19.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.90% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HLIT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +23.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Graham Ian, who sale 15,573 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Jun 02. After this action, Graham Ian now owns 100,358 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $154,040 using the latest closing price.

Ben-Natan Nimrod, the SVP & GM, Cable Access of Harmonic Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ben-Natan Nimrod is holding 431,965 shares at $797,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.84 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.