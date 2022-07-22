Wall Street Pummels Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) After Recent Earnings Report

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AMBC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$2.74 below the current price. AMBC currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBC was 573.57K shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of 38.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Ambac Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.09% for AMBC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AMBC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 19th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMBC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AMBC Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Ambac Financial Group Inc. saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from Smith R Sharon, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.05 back on May 20. After this action, Smith R Sharon now owns 56,183 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

LeBlanc Claude, the Chief Executive Officer of Ambac Financial Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $8.72 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that LeBlanc Claude is holding 406,600 shares at $26,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stands at -9.93. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.