Wall Street Pummels AAR Corp. (AIR) After Recent Earnings Report

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AAR Corp. (NYSE :AIR) Right Now?

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIR is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AAR Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is $11.14 above the current price. AIR currently public float of 33.39M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIR was 303.13K shares.

AIR’s Market Performance

AIR stocks went up by 4.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.43% and a quarterly performance of -14.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for AAR Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.22% for AIR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AIR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIR reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to AIR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

AIR Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIR rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.89. In addition, AAR Corp. saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIR starting from Holmes John McClain III, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $51.19 back on Apr 20. After this action, Holmes John McClain III now owns 244,041 shares of AAR Corp., valued at $1,279,842 using the latest closing price.

STORCH DAVID P, the Director of AAR Corp., sale 72,409 shares at $50.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that STORCH DAVID P is holding 337,516 shares at $3,631,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+20.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAR Corp. stands at +2.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on AAR Corp. (AIR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.39. Total debt to assets is 13.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.