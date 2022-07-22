Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) went up by 9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.44. The company’s stock price has collected 12.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ :NOVT) Right Now?

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOVT is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Novanta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $142.67, which is -$7.44 below the current price. NOVT currently public float of 35.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVT was 141.12K shares.

NOVT’s Market Performance

NOVT stocks went up by 12.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Novanta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.07% for NOVT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVT reach a price target of $109. The rating they have provided for NOVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

NOVT Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVT rose by +19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.36. In addition, Novanta Inc. saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVT starting from Glastra Matthijs, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $166.82 back on Dec 13. After this action, Glastra Matthijs now owns 94,383 shares of Novanta Inc., valued at $2,502,316 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of Novanta Inc., sale 8,525 shares at $146.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Buckley Robert is holding 140,163 shares at $1,246,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novanta Inc. stands at +7.12. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.