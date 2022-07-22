Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) went up by 18.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock price has collected 66.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ :NYMX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMX is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. NYMX currently public float of 49.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMX was 442.44K shares.

NYMX’s Market Performance

NYMX stocks went up by 66.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.69% and a quarterly performance of -74.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.75% for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.69% for NYMX stocks with a simple moving average of -72.02% for the last 200 days.

NYMX Trading at -38.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.90%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMX rose by +66.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3772. In addition, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation saw -72.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYMX starting from Robinson James George, who purchase 1,151,515 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 02. After this action, Robinson James George now owns 4,702,065 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, valued at $1,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.