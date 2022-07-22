Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Just Got Our Attention

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE :NRDY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nerdy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.71 above the current price. NRDY currently public float of 62.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRDY was 1.10M shares.

NRDY’s Market Performance

NRDY stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.67% and a quarterly performance of -45.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.78% for Nerdy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.01% for NRDY stocks with a simple moving average of -54.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NRDY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NRDY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

NRDY Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw -51.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, who sale 7,450 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Jul 13. After this action, LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN now owns 9,026,493 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $15,332 using the latest closing price.

LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, the 10% Owner of Nerdy Inc., sale 6,100 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN is holding 135,409 shares at $17,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.43 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -2.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.