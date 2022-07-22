Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected 15.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SMFR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sema4 Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $2.61 above the current price. SMFR currently public float of 178.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFR was 2.41M shares.

SMFR’s Market Performance

SMFR stocks went up by 15.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.03% and a quarterly performance of -28.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Sema4 Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.55% for SMFR stocks with a simple moving average of -54.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMFR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SMFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMFR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMFR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SMFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SMFR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

SMFR Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFR rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5417. In addition, Sema4 Holdings Corp. saw -60.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFR starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 5,311 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Jul 20. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 76,992 shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp., valued at $8,498 using the latest closing price.

Schadt Eric, the President & Chief R&D Officer of Sema4 Holdings Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Schadt Eric is holding 243,380 shares at $192,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -28.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.