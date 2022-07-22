Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Vital Farms Inc. (VITL)?

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) went up by 9.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s stock price has collected 33.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ :VITL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Vital Farms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $6.44 above the current price. VITL currently public float of 24.35M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VITL was 283.23K shares.

VITL’s Market Performance

VITL stocks went up by 33.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.09% and a quarterly performance of -4.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Vital Farms Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.14% for VITL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VITL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for VITL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to VITL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

VITL Trading at 22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL rose by +33.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Vital Farms Inc. saw -36.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from OHAYER MATTHEW, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.66 back on May 17. After this action, OHAYER MATTHEW now owns 7,975,494 shares of Vital Farms Inc., valued at $96,600 using the latest closing price.

Dale Jason, the COO of Vital Farms Inc., sale 37,568 shares at $17.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Dale Jason is holding 45,995 shares at $664,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.04 for the present operating margin

+31.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc. stands at +0.93. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.