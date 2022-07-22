Is ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) a Keeper?

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) went down by -24.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price has collected -24.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPH) Right Now?

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is at -0.24.

PRPH currently public float of 12.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPH was 127.18K shares.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH stocks went down by -24.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of 40.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for ProPhase Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.04% for PRPH stocks with a simple moving average of 39.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to PRPH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

PRPH Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH fell by -24.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw 56.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPH starting from Barr Jason Michael, who purchase 750 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Mar 10. After this action, Barr Jason Michael now owns 30,991 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc., valued at $4,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 21.00 for asset returns.