Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $343.96. The company’s stock price has collected 8.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE :VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $227.85, which is $14.79 above the current price. VEEV currently public float of 139.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEEV was 1.13M shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stocks went up by 8.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.79% and a quarterly performance of 11.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Veeva Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.75% for VEEV stocks with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $253 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $252. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VEEV, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

VEEV Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.39. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw -15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.03 back on Jun 23. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 113,114 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $1,000,150 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $189.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 118,114 shares at $1,893,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.31 for the present operating margin

+72.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +23.09. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.