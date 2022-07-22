Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s stock price has collected 11.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.18, which is $8.51 above the current price. MGY currently public float of 161.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGY was 2.35M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY stocks went up by 11.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.00% and a quarterly performance of -18.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for MGY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $26 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGY, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

MGY Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from EnerVest, Ltd., who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $27.01 back on Jun 06. After this action, EnerVest, Ltd. now owns 10,912,450 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $202,575,000 using the latest closing price.

Walker John B, the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $27.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Walker John B is holding 10,912,450 shares at $202,575,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.88 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 68.60, with 31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.