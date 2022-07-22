IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Just Got Our Attention

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $706.95. The company’s stock price has collected 8.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :IDXX) Right Now?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.12.

IDXX currently public float of 83.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDXX was 721.17K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stocks went up by 8.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.97% and a quarterly performance of -22.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.41% for IDXX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $435 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDXX reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for IDXX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to IDXX, setting the target price at $470 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

IDXX Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $367.36. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw -39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from AYERS JONATHAN W, who sale 250 shares at the price of $509.70 back on Feb 15. After this action, AYERS JONATHAN W now owns 629,490 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $127,425 using the latest closing price.

POLEWACZYK JAMES F, the Executive Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 4,595 shares at $633.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that POLEWACZYK JAMES F is holding 14,818 shares at $2,908,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Equity return is now at value 103.80, with 29.90 for asset returns.