Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.80, which is $20.13 above the current price. ZBH currently public float of 208.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBH was 1.26M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.08% and a quarterly performance of -18.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for ZBH stocks with a simple moving average of -11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $142, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZBH, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ZBH Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.71. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw -12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from VAN ZUILEN WILFRED, who sale 531 shares at the price of $105.22 back on Jul 05. After this action, VAN ZUILEN WILFRED now owns 2,240 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $55,870 using the latest closing price.

Phipps Chad F, the Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 35,149 shares at $121.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Phipps Chad F is holding 41,539 shares at $4,287,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+62.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.12. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.