Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Domino’s Pizza Stock Slips as Earnings Fall Short

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE :DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $420.80, which is $2.37 above the current price. DPZ currently public float of 35.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPZ was 558.50K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of 2.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for DPZ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DPZ, setting the target price at $487 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

DPZ Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.80. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who sale 82 shares at the price of $409.99 back on Jul 19. After this action, HEADEN CYNTHIA A now owns 3,008 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $33,619 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Supply Chain Services of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 103 shares at $409.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 3,090 shares at $42,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+38.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +11.72. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with 28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.