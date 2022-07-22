Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s stock price has collected 11.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/21 that Kansas City Southern, IBM, United Airlines: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.75, which is $38.21 above the current price. CCK currently public float of 120.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 1.30M shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went up by 11.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.67% and a quarterly performance of -20.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Crown Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.88% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of -10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $110 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CCK, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

CCK Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.39. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from NOVAES DJALMA JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $105.38 back on May 31. After this action, NOVAES DJALMA JR now owns 80,328 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $526,900 using the latest closing price.

GOH HOCK HUAT, the President – Asia Pacific Div. of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 5,623 shares at $124.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GOH HOCK HUAT is holding 43,290 shares at $702,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.89 for the present operating margin

+15.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at -4.43. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.