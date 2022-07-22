Here’s Our Rant About Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLVW)

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) went up by 71.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s stock price has collected -23.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EVLVW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33. EVLVW currently public float of 69.30M. Today, the average trading volume of EVLVW was 29.22K shares.

EVLVW’s Market Performance

EVLVW stocks went down by -23.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.65% and a quarterly performance of 12.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.58% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.34% for EVLVW stocks with a simple moving average of -16.25% for the last 200 days.

EVLVW Trading at 62.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLVW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +57.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLVW rose by +42.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4440. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLVW starting from DeRosa Anthony John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Jul 15. After this action, DeRosa Anthony John now owns 0 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $24,614 using the latest closing price.

DeRosa Anthony John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that DeRosa Anthony John is holding 0 shares at $25,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLVW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.29 for the present operating margin

+28.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -45.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.69.