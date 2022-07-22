EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE :EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAM is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $426.31, which is $120.62 above the current price. EPAM currently public float of 55.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAM was 695.81K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.20% and a quarterly performance of 14.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for EPAM Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.93% for EPAM stocks with a simple moving average of -24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $370 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAM reach a price target of $400, previously predicting the price at $312. The rating they have provided for EPAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EPAM, setting the target price at $348 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

EPAM Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.48. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw -50.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Shekhter Elaina, who sale 100 shares at the price of $347.10 back on Jun 07. After this action, Shekhter Elaina now owns 7,671 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $34,710 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Jason D., the Chief Financial Officer of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 400 shares at $335.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Peterson Jason D. is holding 11,762 shares at $134,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+31.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc. stands at +12.82. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.