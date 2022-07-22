Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.62, which is $7.51 above the current price. TCBI currently public float of 50.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBI was 526.47K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI stocks went up by 4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.32% and a quarterly performance of -2.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for TCBI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

TCBI Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.99. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from Ragusa Elysia Holt, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $55.91 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ragusa Elysia Holt now owns 14,164 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $111,820 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,348 shares at $51.13 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 74,000 shares at $273,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +26.51. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.