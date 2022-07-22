Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.67. The company’s stock price has collected 13.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.77, which is -$3.1 below the current price. STNG currently public float of 51.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 1.47M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went up by 13.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.21% and a quarterly performance of 73.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of 83.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

STNG Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 200.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

-6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -43.35. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.