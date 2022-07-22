Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) went down by -4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/22 that Tesla, Microsoft, Boeing, Texas Instruments: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTX) Right Now?

CRTX currently public float of 26.93M and currently shorts hold a 13.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTX was 472.50K shares.

CRTX’s Market Performance

CRTX stocks went down by -0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.30% and a quarterly performance of -48.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Cortexyme Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.12% for CRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -83.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CRTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRTX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CRTX Trading at -21.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTX fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Cortexyme Inc. saw -83.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTX starting from McDowell Caryn Gordon, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Jun 06. After this action, McDowell Caryn Gordon now owns 122,500 shares of Cortexyme Inc., valued at $30,923 using the latest closing price.

Dominy Stephen S., the Chief Scientific Officer of Cortexyme Inc., purchase 763 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Dominy Stephen S. is holding 1,217,086 shares at $10,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTX

Equity return is now at value -70.80, with -63.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.