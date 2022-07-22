COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Just Got Our Attention

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.51. The company’s stock price has collected 25.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Compass Pathways Gets New Patent for Psilocybin Treatment. The Stock Extends Gains.

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ :CMPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.75, which is $53.75 above the current price. CMPS currently public float of 16.98M and currently shorts hold a 20.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPS was 339.59K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stocks went up by 25.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.55% and a quarterly performance of 12.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for COMPASS Pathways plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.62% for CMPS stocks with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 43.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +39.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +25.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw -35.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPS starting from Malievskaia Ekaterina, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $12.48 back on Mar 29. After this action, Malievskaia Ekaterina now owns 4,284,201 shares of COMPASS Pathways plc, valued at $79,523 using the latest closing price.

Malievskaia Ekaterina, the Chief Innovation Officer of COMPASS Pathways plc, sale 6,372 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Malievskaia Ekaterina is holding 4,268,197 shares at $79,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

Equity return is now at value -27.30, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Based on COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 247.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.