Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.15. The company’s stock price has collected 39.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.44, which is $4.33 above the current price. CLRB currently public float of 56.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRB was 137.61K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB stocks went up by 39.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.22% and a quarterly performance of -4.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.72% for CLRB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRB

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLRB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLRB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

CLRB Trading at 52.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.69%, as shares surge +46.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +39.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4467. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRB starting from Swirsky Douglas J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 14. After this action, Swirsky Douglas J now owns 25,000 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., valued at $26,000 using the latest closing price.

DRISCOLL FREDERICK W, the Director of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., purchase 19,417 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that DRISCOLL FREDERICK W is holding 19,417 shares at $20,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

Equity return is now at value -73.50, with -60.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.