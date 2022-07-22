Can iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Remain Competitive?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ITOS) Right Now?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.80, which is $21.27 above the current price. ITOS currently public float of 35.45M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITOS was 503.52K shares.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS stocks went up by 8.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.58% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for ITOS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $37 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITOS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ITOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ITOS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

ITOS Trading at 28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw -44.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from Hallal David, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hallal David now owns 0 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,846 using the latest closing price.

Hallal David, the Director of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., sale 28,444 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hallal David is holding 0 shares at $574,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.03 for the present operating margin

+99.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stands at +62.22. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 40.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.