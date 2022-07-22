Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Just Got Our Attention

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aemetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $18.43 above the current price. AMTX currently public float of 32.33M and currently shorts hold a 17.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 790.41K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.63% and a quarterly performance of -52.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMTX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -54.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 55,165 shares at the price of $12.12 back on Mar 14. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 34,462 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $668,445 using the latest closing price.

Simon Timothy Alan, the Director of Aemetis Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Simon Timothy Alan is holding 6,000 shares at $12,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.47 for the present operating margin

+3.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -22.24. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.