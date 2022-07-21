Why Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE :TEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEN is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Tenneco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $1.11 above the current price. TEN currently public float of 81.50M and currently shorts hold a 12.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEN was 1.65M shares.

TEN’s Market Performance

TEN stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.79% and a quarterly performance of 3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Tenneco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.15% for TEN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TEN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

TEN Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEN fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Tenneco Inc. saw 67.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEN starting from WARNER JANE L, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Sep 13. After this action, WARNER JANE L now owns 77,544 shares of Tenneco Inc., valued at $276,000 using the latest closing price.

METCALF JAMES S, the Director of Tenneco Inc., purchase 729 shares at $13.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that METCALF JAMES S is holding 54,033 shares at $9,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.74 for the present operating margin

+9.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenneco Inc. stands at +0.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.