Why Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ :GET) Right Now?

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.74, which is $3.93 above the current price. GET currently public float of 621.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GET was 67.64K shares.

GET’s Market Performance

GET stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of 6.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for GET stocks with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

GET Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GET fell by -1.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6205. In addition, Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. saw 26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.78 for the present operating margin

+35.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. stands at +16.69. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.