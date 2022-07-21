Home  »  Business   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of Super Micro Co...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), Here is What We Found

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) went up by 13.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.34. The company’s stock price has collected 10.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ :SMCI) Right Now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $81.25, which is $27.09 above the current price. SMCI currently public float of 44.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMCI was 476.41K shares.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI stocks went up by 10.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of 2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Super Micro Computer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.55% for SMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 21.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

SMCI Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +29.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.97. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from TUAN SHERMAN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $51.95 back on May 13. After this action, TUAN SHERMAN now owns 24,889 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $519,514 using the latest closing price.

Liang Charles, the President and CEO of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 5,388 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Liang Charles is holding 45,305 shares at $226,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.48 for the present operating margin
  • +15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +3.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.05.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

In this video, we discusses why should you invest in EV charging stocks now? The stocks mentioned in this video are Beem Global (BEEM Stock), EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock), ABB Ltd (ABB Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), and Wallbox NV (WBX Stock). We shed light on an exciting opportunity that has remained largely overlooked as of yet. This of course refers to stocks of companies that specialize in electric vehicle charging stations. Here, we argue that getting in early on this phenomenal growth opportunity is the best investment decision anyone can make. We make a strong case for five stocks belonging to the EV charge station category that offer a stellar growth opportunity. We find this area highly promising in the wake of the explosive EV penetration into the markets of developed regions. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Beem Global (BEEM Stock) 2:25 - EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock) 4:20 - ABB Ltd (ABB Stock) 5:44 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 7:00 - Wallbox NV (WBX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Beem Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ EVGO Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ ABB Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABB/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Wallbox NV : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingstocks, #stocks, #investing
Why Should You Invest in EV Charging Stocks Now?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_of97lS5OyMQ
In this video, we will talk about five best penny stocks under 2 dollars. There are some good penny stocks under $2 worth keeping an eye on. We have gathered the five best under $2 penny stocks to buy. The stocks mentioned in this video are Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock), Exela Technologies (XELA stock), Camber Energy (CEI stock), Yatsen Holding (YSG stock), and Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock). Penny stocks are defined to be trading under the price bracket of $5. Well, we’ll check out the penny stocks under $2 with the highest potential in the market. These stocks are highly volatile and can be a risky ask. For these stocks, you need to look for those who are trading with high volume and have frequent spikes. That means that they can give you decent returns on your investment. However, equally risky if you have not done your homework. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:50 - Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock) 2:19 - Exela Technologies (XELA stock) 4:21 - Camber Energy (CEI stock) 5:31 - Yatsen Holding (YSG stock) 6:52 - Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ Exela Technologies :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Yatsen Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/YSG/ Vinco Ventures : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBIG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Pennystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now Under 2 Dollars
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZTw50UBPRoY
The Stocks Telegraph is back with another video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy right now. REITs are certainly a great place to put your capital during high times of inflation. REIT stocks offer you the space in the stock market to look for a safer side in these uncertain times. REIT's own properties and the value of the real estate are increasing with inflation. Moreover, real estate investment trusts also offer leases that are mostly structured to allow for frequent rent hikes. The top REIT stocks for 2022 for the rest of the year would probably be those with rent increases linked to the consumer price index. This will allow REITs to generate more income for the rest of the year. One more factor that makes REIT the right choice for investment is dividends. The stocks mentioned in this video are Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock), and Prologis (PLD stock). _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock) 2:06 - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock) 4:00 - Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock) 5:21 - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock) 6:49 - Prologis (PLD stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Annaly Capital Managemen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NLY/ Host Hotels & Resorts :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HST/ Rexford Industrial Realty : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/REXR/ Kimco Realty Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/KIM/ Prologis : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #REITs, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now | REIT Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C4LhLp8d8DQ
Load More... Subscribe
In this video, we discusses why should you invest in EV charging stocks now? The stocks mentioned in this video are Beem Global (BEEM Stock), EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock), ABB Ltd (ABB Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), and Wallbox NV (WBX Stock). We shed light on an exciting opportunity that has remained largely overlooked as of yet. This of course refers to stocks of companies that specialize in electric vehicle charging stations. Here, we argue that getting in early on this phenomenal growth opportunity is the best investment decision anyone can make. We make a strong case for five stocks belonging to the EV charge station category that offer a stellar growth opportunity. We find this area highly promising in the wake of the explosive EV penetration into the markets of developed regions. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Beem Global (BEEM Stock) 2:25 - EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock) 4:20 - ABB Ltd (ABB Stock) 5:44 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 7:00 - Wallbox NV (WBX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Beem Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ EVGO Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ ABB Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABB/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Wallbox NV : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingstocks, #stocks, #investing
Why Should You Invest in EV Charging Stocks Now?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_of97lS5OyMQ
In this video, we will talk about five best penny stocks under 2 dollars. There are some good penny stocks under $2 worth keeping an eye on. We have gathered the five best under $2 penny stocks to buy. The stocks mentioned in this video are Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock), Exela Technologies (XELA stock), Camber Energy (CEI stock), Yatsen Holding (YSG stock), and Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock). Penny stocks are defined to be trading under the price bracket of $5. Well, we’ll check out the penny stocks under $2 with the highest potential in the market. These stocks are highly volatile and can be a risky ask. For these stocks, you need to look for those who are trading with high volume and have frequent spikes. That means that they can give you decent returns on your investment. However, equally risky if you have not done your homework. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:50 - Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock) 2:19 - Exela Technologies (XELA stock) 4:21 - Camber Energy (CEI stock) 5:31 - Yatsen Holding (YSG stock) 6:52 - Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ Exela Technologies :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Yatsen Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/YSG/ Vinco Ventures : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBIG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Pennystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now Under 2 Dollars
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZTw50UBPRoY
The Stocks Telegraph is back with another video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy right now. REITs are certainly a great place to put your capital during high times of inflation. REIT stocks offer you the space in the stock market to look for a safer side in these uncertain times. REIT's own properties and the value of the real estate are increasing with inflation. Moreover, real estate investment trusts also offer leases that are mostly structured to allow for frequent rent hikes. The top REIT stocks for 2022 for the rest of the year would probably be those with rent increases linked to the consumer price index. This will allow REITs to generate more income for the rest of the year. One more factor that makes REIT the right choice for investment is dividends. The stocks mentioned in this video are Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock), and Prologis (PLD stock). _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock) 2:06 - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock) 4:00 - Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock) 5:21 - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock) 6:49 - Prologis (PLD stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Annaly Capital Managemen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NLY/ Host Hotels & Resorts :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HST/ Rexford Industrial Realty : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/REXR/ Kimco Realty Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/KIM/ Prologis : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #REITs, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now | REIT Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C4LhLp8d8DQ
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with another exciting video, we bring you the top 5 biotech stocks to buy now with 10x growth potential. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure you stand exposed to the explosive growth opportunities that the innovative biotech industry is likely to achieve. These stocks include Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN Stock), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX Stock), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT Stock), and SIGA Technologies (SIGA Stock). The biotech industry is typically perceived as being one that is highly rewarding, yet, laden with significant risk. Even in the case where testing goes positively, there is no guarantee as to whether or not a profit will be turned. For this reason, it is crucial for investors to remain strategic in their analyses, and identify which stocks hold the lowest risk and highest growth potential. This video attempts to bring the top 5 stocks that meet these criteria. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock) 2:37 - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN Stock) 4:34 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX Stock) 5:59 - Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT Stock) 7:57 - SIGA Technologies (SIGA Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Axsome Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AXSM/ BioMarin Pharmaceutical :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BMRN/ Vertex Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VRTX/ Global Blood Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GBT/ SIGA Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SIGA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #BiotechStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
Top 5 Biotech Stocks To Buy Now With 10x Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_GnmOsM5PcYk
The Stocks Telegraph team brings you an educational video about the global inflation crisis 2022 explained in seven minutes. This video covers the present inflation crisis impacting the globe. We go over what inflation conceptually is, and what factors generally lead to its emergence. We then go on to contextualize the present inflation phenomenon, by attempting to understand the core factors that have led to its worldwide. From the economic fallout of Covid-19 to the supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finally, we recommend how best one can protect themselves during periods of such economic uncertainty. This brief explainer video covers all these areas in 7 minutes _______________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _______________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - What is Inflation? 3:15 - What is causing the present Inflation? 5:50 - How to Avoid Inflation? __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Inflation, #InflationCrisis2022, #GlobalInflation
The Global Inflation 2022 Explained in Seven Minutes
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ__fB-lkOjjbM
In this video, we bring you the five best dividend stocks to buy right now, which are ideal for giving traders a steady income stream with potential growth. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure investors’ exposure to increasing dividend payouts that companies are likely to carry out in the future. These stocks include ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM Stock), Cogent Communications (CCOI Stock), Altria Group (MO Stock), American International (AIG Stock), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT Stock). Dividend seekers aim to hold a robust portfolio that consists of various money makers, both stable and high growth. A go-to investment indicator that such an investor jumps towards is an established company that has maintained consistent dividend growth over time. To realize this goal, the best option at one’s disposal is a portfolio that consists of highly promising dividend-paying stocks that have strong indicators pointing to stable income and business growth. The stocks presented in this video, each of which spans different industries and markets, have inherently unique strengths, which one can consider for a dividend-paying portfolio. _______________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _______________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:55 - ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM Stock) 2:18 - Cogent Communications (CCOI Stock) 4:14 - Altria Group (MO Stock) 5:30 - American International (AIG Stock) 6:28 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- ZIM Integrated Shipping : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIM/ Cogent Communications :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCOI/ Altria Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MO/ American International : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIG/ Abbott Laboratories : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DividendPayouts, #PassiveIncome, #Investing
Five Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_tq3TdCOXI08
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]