We Analyzed the Future Direction of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), Here is What We Found

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) went up by 11.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s stock price has collected 21.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Myriad Genetics Stock Is Jumping. Earnings Were Great.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :MYGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.53.

MYGN currently public float of 78.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYGN was 550.90K shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN stocks went up by 21.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.93% and a quarterly performance of 9.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Myriad Genetics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.15% for MYGN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to MYGN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at 28.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +21.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw -8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, who sale 6,424 shares at the price of $19.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K now owns 33,980 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $123,673 using the latest closing price.

Hart Jayne B., the Chief People Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hart Jayne B. is holding 165,878 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.09 for the present operating margin

+64.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -3.94. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.