Wall Street Pummels LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) After Recent Earnings Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.53. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/06/21 that Plastics Are Still in Demand. This Stock Stands to Profit—but Beware the Risks.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.98, which is $19.54 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 256.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.47M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of -15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYB, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

LYB Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.92. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from McMurray Michael C., who sale 33,880 shares at the price of $110.94 back on Jun 08. After this action, McMurray Michael C. now owns 39,612 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $3,758,485 using the latest closing price.

Bindra Jagjeet S., the Director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 2,640 shares at $111.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bindra Jagjeet S. is holding 7,020 shares at $294,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.91 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +12.15. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.