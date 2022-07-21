The Chart for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.65, which is $8.94 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 236.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.88M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.40% and a quarterly performance of 1.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for PulteGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.64% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $41 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PHM, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

PHM Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.36. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw -22.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Chadwick John J., who sale 15,090 shares at the price of $49.05 back on Feb 28. After this action, Chadwick John J. now owns 82,590 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $740,119 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.36 for the present operating margin

+27.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +13.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.