Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.05, which is $1.68 above the current price. SBEV currently public float of 30.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 190.68K shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.67% and a quarterly performance of 29.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.52% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of 38.00% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at 42.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +56.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 172.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,327,070 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc., valued at $5,050 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,324,070 shares at $1,827 based on the most recent closing price.