Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.31. The company’s stock price has collected 11.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :PNFP) Right Now?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNFP is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $97.82, which is $21.28 above the current price. PNFP currently public float of 74.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNFP was 457.14K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP stocks went up by 11.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.62% and a quarterly performance of -9.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.69% for PNFP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $66 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PNFP, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

PNFP Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP rose by +11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from QUEENER HUGH M, who sale 8,064 shares at the price of $95.20 back on Mar 14. After this action, QUEENER HUGH M now owns 203,638 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $767,719 using the latest closing price.

BURNS GREGORY L, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $102.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURNS GREGORY L is holding 25,228 shares at $306,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +40.42. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.