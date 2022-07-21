Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s stock price has collected 6.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.38.

PRTS currently public float of 49.69M and currently shorts hold a 12.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 1.02M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went up by 6.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.10% and a quarterly performance of 15.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for CarParts.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.63% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Gomez Alfredo, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Jun 14. After this action, Gomez Alfredo now owns 536,264 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $70,500 using the latest closing price.

Gomez Alfredo, the VP, General Counsel of CarParts.com Inc., sale 2,472 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Gomez Alfredo is holding 546,264 shares at $17,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+32.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -1.78. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.