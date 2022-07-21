Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY)

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.07.

Is It Worth Investing in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :RACY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Relativity Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RACY currently public float of 14.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RACY was 59.95K shares.

RACY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.11% for Relativity Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for RACY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.05% for the last 200 days.

RACY Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate decreased by 0.00%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACY remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Relativity Acquisition Corp. saw 0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RACY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.