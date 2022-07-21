Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s stock price has collected 11.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE :PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.38.

PBI currently public float of 160.75M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBI was 1.95M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stocks went up by 11.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.29% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Pitney Bowes Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for PBI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Chadwick Ana Maria, who purchase 9,800 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Feb 09. After this action, Chadwick Ana Maria now owns 13,300 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +0.10. Equity return is now at value 66.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.