Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s stock price has collected 7.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/15/22 that Nucor Expects Record Quarterly Earnings Thanks to Strong Steel Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.32.

NUE currently public float of 264.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 2.93M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went up by 7.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.30% and a quarterly performance of -31.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $125 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to NUE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

NUE Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.21. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Topalian Leon J, who sale 48,768 shares at the price of $112.61 back on Jun 17. After this action, Topalian Leon J now owns 135,809 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $5,491,919 using the latest closing price.

Needham Daniel R., the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Needham Daniel R. is holding 46,994 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.