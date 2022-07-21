Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Wayfair Inc. (W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.45. The company’s stock price has collected 12.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that Wayfair Is Latest Company to Freeze Corporate Hiring as Costs Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE :W) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for W is at 2.91.

W currently public float of 73.79M and currently shorts hold a 29.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of W was 4.16M shares.

W’s Market Performance

W stocks went up by 12.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.21% and a quarterly performance of -47.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for Wayfair Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.87% for W stocks with a simple moving average of -60.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to W, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

W Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +25.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.94. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw -70.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Oblak Steve, who sale 1,283 shares at the price of $53.98 back on Jul 18. After this action, Oblak Steve now owns 158,769 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $69,259 using the latest closing price.

FLEISHER MICHAEL D, the Chief Financial Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 5,874 shares at $53.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that FLEISHER MICHAEL D is holding 66,664 shares at $317,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Equity return is now at value 28.40, with -10.40 for asset returns.