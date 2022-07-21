Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s stock price has collected 12.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/20 that SEC Settles With Interface, Fulton Financial for Violations Related to EPS Reporting

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FULT is at 0.77.

FULT currently public float of 159.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULT was 1.22M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stocks went up by 12.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.51% and a quarterly performance of -3.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Fulton Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for FULT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $20.50 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FULT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

FULT Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Campbell David M, who sale 5,156 shares at the price of $15.51 back on May 23. After this action, Campbell David M now owns 22,202 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $79,971 using the latest closing price.

Sargent Angela M, the SEVP & Chief Info Officer of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 10,823 shares at $17.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Sargent Angela M is holding 60,915 shares at $186,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.