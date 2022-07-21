Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) went up by 13.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LIFE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIFE is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.60, which is $13.69 above the current price. LIFE currently public float of 27.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIFE was 82.64K shares.

LIFE’s Market Performance

LIFE stocks went down by -1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.91% and a quarterly performance of -32.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for aTyr Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.24% for LIFE stocks with a simple moving average of -38.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIFE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LIFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LIFE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIFE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIFE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to LIFE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

LIFE Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw -59.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Shukla Sanjay, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jul 01. After this action, Shukla Sanjay now owns 40,798 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $43,164 using the latest closing price.

Broadfoot Jill Marie, the Chief Financial Officer of aTyr Pharma Inc., purchase 1,923 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Broadfoot Jill Marie is holding 12,112 shares at $12,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.89.