Here’s Our Rant About MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) went up by 6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.89. The company’s stock price has collected 20.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ :MXL) Right Now?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MaxLinear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.50, which is $21.83 above the current price. MXL currently public float of 71.41M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 970.76K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went up by 20.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.62% and a quarterly performance of -14.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for MaxLinear Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.43% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $60 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MXL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MXL Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.29. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from Torgerson William, who sale 15,704 shares at the price of $52.68 back on Mar 14. After this action, Torgerson William now owns 69,982 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $827,353 using the latest closing price.

Torgerson William, the VP/GM, Broadband Group of MaxLinear Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $56.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Torgerson William is holding 85,686 shares at $898,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+52.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at +4.70. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.