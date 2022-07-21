Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/22 that Internet Traffic Growth Is Slowing: Bad News for These Three Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $118.00, which is $32.33 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 157.60M and currently shorts hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.79M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of -26.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $102 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKAM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.02. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -23.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Blumofe Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $97.68 back on May 13. After this action, Blumofe Robert now owns 19,725 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $488,400 using the latest closing price.

Joseph Paul C, the EVP – Global Sales of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $95.22 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Joseph Paul C is holding 32,573 shares at $1,190,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.32 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +18.83. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.