Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went up by 20.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected 27.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Acutus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.13, which is $1.73 above the current price. AFIB currently public float of 26.24M and currently shorts hold a 15.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 4.69M shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went up by 27.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 183.04% and a quarterly performance of 44.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.99% for Acutus Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.42% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AFIB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

AFIB Trading at 74.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +162.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB rose by +27.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9374. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -59.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFIB starting from Huennekens R Scott, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Jun 03. After this action, Huennekens R Scott now owns 507,509 shares of Acutus Medical Inc., valued at $34,800 using the latest closing price.

Hinrichs James F., the Director of Acutus Medical Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Hinrichs James F. is holding 52,911 shares at $151,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-671.19 for the present operating margin

-90.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -681.71. Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -80.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.