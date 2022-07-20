Why Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE :DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Physicians Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $2.26 above the current price. DOC currently public float of 223.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOC was 2.65M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of -3.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Physicians Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for DOC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $20 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

DOC Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from SHELLEY-KESSLER PAMELA, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, SHELLEY-KESSLER PAMELA now owns 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,430 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Richard A., the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, sale 2,898 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Weiss Richard A. is holding 56,325 shares at $52,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.24 for the present operating margin

+35.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +18.35. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.