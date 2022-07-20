We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), Here is What We Found

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went up by 12.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that Rackspace Stock Sinks. It Could Face Margin and Debt Pressures, Says Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.94, which is $4.97 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 208.34M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 887.67K shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of -32.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Rackspace Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -41.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

RXT Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -49.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.84 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -7.25. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.